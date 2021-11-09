STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bommai looking into Jindal land deal

The Yediyurappa government had taken the decision following a recommendation by a cabinet sub-committee headed by then Major Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that a decision taken by the previous government headed by then chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steels Corporation Pvt Ltd in Ballari for a low price has not been reaffirmed and the present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is looking into it.

The Yediyurappa government had taken the decision following a recommendation by a cabinet sub-committee headed by then Major Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Recording the submission made by the government advocate, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum dismissed a public interest litigation questioning the government’s decision, saying it does not survive for consideration.

KA Paul, a resident of BM Layout, had filed the PIL, questioning the decision taken by the government on April 26, 2021 to execute the absolute sale deed for the land at Rs 1.22 lakh per acre in favour of JSW Steels. After hearing the petition on June 7, 2021, the court had asked the government to produce relevant documents.

While doing so, the government stated that the decision was not confirmed at subsequent cabinet meetings. The court had made it clear on June 15, 2021 that any action on the decision will be subject to further orders passed in this petition. On July 13, 2021, it directed the additional government advocate to ask whether a government order can be passed for the sale of government property without approval from the cabinet. The government informed the court on July 19, 2021 that the state will maintain the status quo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp