Bommai looking into Jindal land deal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that a decision taken by the previous government headed by then chief minister BS Yeddyurappa to sell 3,667 acres of land to JSW Steels Corporation Pvt Ltd in Ballari for a low price has not been reaffirmed and the present Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is looking into it.

The Yediyurappa government had taken the decision following a recommendation by a cabinet sub-committee headed by then Major Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. Recording the submission made by the government advocate, a division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum dismissed a public interest litigation questioning the government’s decision, saying it does not survive for consideration.

KA Paul, a resident of BM Layout, had filed the PIL, questioning the decision taken by the government on April 26, 2021 to execute the absolute sale deed for the land at Rs 1.22 lakh per acre in favour of JSW Steels. After hearing the petition on June 7, 2021, the court had asked the government to produce relevant documents.

While doing so, the government stated that the decision was not confirmed at subsequent cabinet meetings. The court had made it clear on June 15, 2021 that any action on the decision will be subject to further orders passed in this petition. On July 13, 2021, it directed the additional government advocate to ask whether a government order can be passed for the sale of government property without approval from the cabinet. The government informed the court on July 19, 2021 that the state will maintain the status quo.