STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Child sex abuse cases on rise in Dakshina Kannada

Over the last seven days, seven cases of sexual abuse against minor girls have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Over the last seven days, seven cases of sexual abuse against minor girls have been reported in Dakshina Kannada district. In one of the cases, the victim was abused by more than one person, while in another, a two-year-old baby was the target.

In 70-80 per cent of such cases, the predators established contact with the minors through mobile phone or social media, said women and children welfare and police officials. According to them, sexual abuse cases against minors saw a sharp rise during the Covid pandemic as parents were forced to purchase or give their mobile phones and gadgets to youngsters for online classes.

Apart from attending classes from home, a majority of the victims also used the gadgets to open accounts in Facebook, Instagram etc which was misused by some youth and miscreants to establish contact with the victims in the guise of friendship.

Deekshit, who is attached with the Child Helpline, said in some cases, the parents came to know about their daughters being sexually abused only after they became pregnant. The incidents being reported with the police are just a tip of iceberg as many parents hesitate to file police complaints fearing social stigma. Even after the FIR is filed, some victims and their parents want to withdraw cases, apparently due to pressure from the community, he added. 

‘Speedy convictions needed now’

Renni D’Souza, Chairman, Child Welfare Committee, Dakshina Kannada, said that such cases have risen after the pandemic with most of the victims being in 12-17 years of age. But he feels that as compared to the past, many victims and their families are coming forward to file complaints.

“In the first two months of this year, 66 POCSO cases were reported in the district. But in the last two months, there has been a sudden spike. In majority of the incidents, the accused were known to the victims, like their relatives and neighbours,” he added.

A senior police official said that speedy convictions would put a lid on such incidents, but POCSO special courts have failed to serve the purpose. More the delay in trial, more likely of victims turning hostile because most POSCO offences are committed by family members or people known to the victims.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child sex abuse Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp