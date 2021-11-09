Deve Gowda takes potshots at Congress over its Mekedatu padayatra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Congress in Karnataka said that it will take out a padayatra from the Mekedatu project site to Bengaluru to put pressure on the State and Union Governments for its speedy implementation, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda accused the Grand Old Party of

being in a hurry to take credit for the project.

He also pointed out that his party has already submitted a memorandum to the Governor. The former PM was addressing the media on the sidelines of the JDS’ eight-day organisational workshop at JP Bhavan here on Saturday. “The Congress, in order to gain political mileage, has decided to take out the padayatra well ahead of us. But only the Congress cannot claim credit for it. People have seen Siddaramaiah coming to me seeking advice over the Cauvery river water dispute,” Gowda elaborated.

He regretted that the JDS lost the party’s office to the Congress--- referring to the one on Race Course Road which now houses the Congress Sevadal office--- for various reasons. “We had put up a united front as the Janata Party in the past. If our aim had materialised, the Congress would have disappeared from at least nine states,” he claimed.

‘Janata Patrike’ released

On the occasion, veteran journalist P Ramaiah released the first edition of ‘Janata Patrike’, edited by former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy asserted that the monthly Kananda magazine will be people’s voice and will not publish “one-sided stories”. “All the parties have had their own publications to reach out to people and now we have our own,” he said.