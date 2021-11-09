STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Deve Gowda takes potshots at Congress over its Mekedatu padayatra

He also pointed out that his party has already submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Published: 09th November 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Journalist P Ramaiah, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy launch the first edition of ‘Janata Patrike’ in Bengaluru on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after the Congress in Karnataka said that it will take out a padayatra from the Mekedatu project site to Bengaluru to put pressure on the State and Union Governments for its speedy implementation, Janata Dal (Secular) supremo HD Deve Gowda accused the Grand Old Party of 
being in a hurry to take credit for the project. 

He also pointed out that his party has already submitted a memorandum to the Governor. The former PM was addressing the media on the sidelines of the JDS’ eight-day organisational workshop at JP Bhavan here on Saturday. “The Congress, in order to gain political mileage, has decided to take out the padayatra well ahead of us. But only the Congress cannot claim credit for it. People have seen Siddaramaiah coming to me seeking advice over the Cauvery river water dispute,” Gowda elaborated.

He regretted that the JDS lost the party’s office to the Congress--- referring to the one on Race Course Road which now houses the Congress Sevadal office--- for various reasons. “We had put up a united front as the Janata Party in the past. If our aim had materialised, the Congress would have disappeared from at least nine states,” he claimed.  

‘Janata Patrike’ released 
On the occasion, veteran journalist P Ramaiah released the first edition of ‘Janata Patrike’, edited by former CM and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy asserted that the monthly Kananda magazine will be people’s voice and will not publish “one-sided stories”. “All the parties have had their own publications to reach out to people and now we have our own,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mekedatu Deve Gowda Congress
India Matters
Rain water flooded the premises of Greater Chennai Corporation's Ripon Building. (File Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai floods: Madras High Court warns city corporation of suo motu case
Workers clearing a tree in front of Mylapore police quarters in the city | Express
Chennai rains: Families of cops in deep water, but their priority remains work
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
FasTag on NICE Road to put an end to long queues
A forest official showing the palmyrah seeds that sprouted at the Vaan island in the Gulf of Mannar | Express
These 'sinking' Tamil Nadu islets find a saviour in palmyra plants 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp