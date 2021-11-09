Don’t take courts lightly: Karnataka HC to officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the High Court came down heavily on the State Government for taking courts for granted, the Advocate General on Monday not only apologised for the absence of officials but also assured that their presence will be ensured before the court whenever there is an order for their appearance.

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum directed the AG, Prabhuling K Navadagi, to instruct the Chief Secretary to issue a circular to all the concerned on the assurance and to avoid inconvenience to courts due to non-compliance of orders. The court also asked him to ensure decorum by officials who appear before the court with regard to dress code.

The court took serious objection as the Principal Secretary to the Housing Department, Ravishankar, did not appear before it and the government advocate was not aware of the order seeking the presence of the officer. The court asked the AG to appear in the afternoon and pulled up the state government. Ravishankar too appeared and tendered an apology for the inconvenience caused. Then the court asked him not to repeat it and spoil his career.

When the issue of houses for the poor was taken up, the court orally observed that neither the government advocate was not in a position to reply nor the officer was present. “You will have to ask the government to issue a circular to ensure the presence of the officer, whether there is a cabinet meeting or any other situation...

We will not tolerate it, don’t compel us to pass any such order to send the officers to jail or direct the DGP to secure their presence. We are very much confident that we can ensure compliance of the orders,” it said. “If they (officers) don’t understand, we can make them understand. The Principal Secretary has taken court so lightly. How can they take the high court lightly? This is a very, very bad situation,” the court noted.