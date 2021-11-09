Ex-Karnataka minister G Janardhana Reddy to build hospital, school in memory of Puneet Rajkumar

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Inspired by the social work of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar who passed away recently, former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhana Reddy has announced in Ballari that he will build a hospital and school for the poor. He aims to provide free treatment to the poor in the hospital and also enroll students for free in the school.

He said that work for the hospital and school will begin shortly.

"As a family, we had a great connection with Puneeth. In fact, he had offered me support when my son wanted to try his luck in the film industry. The social work that Puneet did earned him immense respect among the masses. I am inspired by his work and I will do the same in Ballari," he said.

Janardhana Reddy along with his wife, and his elder brother MLA Somashekar Reddy performed rituals and held prayers for Puneeth Rajkumar in Ballari on Monday evening. The function was organised at an old-age home run by the Reddy family. "The school and hospital will be named after Puneeth Rajkumar," Reddy added.

Reddy also said that he will request the district administration to name the Ballari city bus station after Puneeth Rajkumar, as the actor had a great fondness for Ballari.

"He has got a large fan following in Ballari and Vijayanagara hence the administration should accept the demand," Reddy said.