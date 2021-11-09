Karnataka Cabinet okays rules, sand to get cheaper

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To make sand available easily and at a cheaper price, the state cabinet on Monday approved rules and guidelines for the sand policy. Though the policy had been announced by the previous government led by BS Yediyurappa, the guidelines had not been framed. The new rules will allow people to buy the building material online, and also empower panchayats, which can issue permits for sand extraction within their jurisdictions.

After the cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhu Swamy told the media that the guidelines have been framed for three sources -- sand coming from gram panchayat limits, from riverbeds and from the sea. He said, “We have also identified the authorities to give approvals. The government will issue a notification soon.”

At gram panchayats, the price of sand has been fixed at Rs 300 per metric tonne (MT), while sand extracted from river beds and supplied to urban areas will be priced at Rs 700 per MT. Mysuru Mines and Minerals Ltd and Hatti Gold Mines have been given the power to extract sand from river beds.

The State government collects 50 per cent of the royalty levied on sand. Of this, half or 25 per cent will be given to panchayats. If required, additional grants from the remaining 25 per cent will be provided to panchayats to develop roads that are damaged due to the transportation of sand.

An authority will be set up to give permission for extracting sand from river beds. It will act as the enforcement and monitoring agency and the guidelines for the new authority will be issued soon, the minister said.

Panchayats can now supply sand to poor at subsidised rates

“With the new policy, sand will be available easily and at a reduced cost. Price per load (one lorry) is expected to be around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 which is much cheaper than the earlier price. Royalty will be nominal at around Rs 60 per MT,’’ he said.

In Dakshina Kannada, some people used to get sand by diving into the sea. It will be allowed as the quantity of sand extracted is less. But they cannot use machinery, he clarified. Panchayats are allowed to supply sand to the poor at subsidised rates.

“Also, panchayats are given permission to allow the poor to carry river sand on bicycles for construction,” he said. On the environmental impact, he said that the government has identified specific areas from where sand can be extracted. Districtlevel monitoring committees will restrict the depth at which sand can be taken and will also look into environmental impact, he added.

Clarity on recruitment policy

Law and Parliamentary Minister JC Madhu Swamy said that there was some confusion on filling up vacancies in government jobs. At present, 50 per cent is through direct recruitment, while the rest is through promotions. In both categories, recruitments would cross 50 per cent, causing confusion. “We are bringing in a policy restricting the number of posts to be filled through direct and promotion- based recruitments for each sanctioned post,’’ he said.

Retd judge to clear Rs 50 crore pre-tender

The Cabinet agreed to constitute a committee headed by a retired high court judge along with two technical experts to approve tenders that are estimated at Rs 50 crore or more. Tenders can be called only after the committee’s approval, which is expected to streamline the process and bring in more transparency. The committee has to either approve or reject a proposal within 15 days. “All department works that are over Rs 50 crore have to come to the committee, which will be independent,” the minister added.

Other Cabinet decisions

Rs 30 crore from mining development fund will be used to develop roads in Ballari

Rs 376 crore approved for weavers package

Rs 11.5 crore approved to fill 11 lakes in KR Pet

Rs 441 crore approved to buy medicines for all government hospitals for 2021-22

Rs 399.8 crore allotted to improve fire stations, procure equipment and also to start new stations

69.07 acres of Gomala land in various places at Bengaluru will be handed over to the Rajiv Gandhi

Housing Department for the construction of one lakh houses for the urban poor. This year, the government wants to construct 80,000 houses

Haveri Milk Union separated from Hubballi. Kolar and Chikkaballapur will also get separate milk unions