New MLCs to be elected in Karnataka

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The MLCs to be elected newly from 20 local bodies constituencies in the state will not be able to attend the winter session of the state legislature at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi which is likely to begin from December 13, as the term of the sitting MLCs from the same constituencies will end only on January 4.

Elections to 25 seats of MLCs from 20 local bodies constituencies in the state are slated for December 10 and the results will be out on December 14. However, the winter session is tentatively scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 13 to 24.

Speaking to TNIE, Speaker of Legislative Council, Basavaraj Horatti said, the MLCs to be elected newly from all the 20 constituencies would have to take oath only on January 5th, a day after the term of the current MLCs ended on January 4th. The current MLCs would attend the winter session in Belagavi and not the one elected newly, he added.

However, many of the sitting MLCs who are in the fray would attend the winter session whether or not they won or lost the election, sources said, adding that many of the sitting MLCs in various constituencies were expected to contest the election again.

The government is yet to take a final call on the dates of the winter session in Belagavi but it is expected to wind up the winter session in Belagavi before the end of December. Many leaders including Horatti have appealed to the government to hold the session in November itself but it seems extremely unlikely.

As per the notification issued by the Election Commission with regard to the MLC election to be held on December 10, the candidates will have to submit their nomination papers before November 23. The candidates may withdraw their nominations if they wished to before November 26.

Despite their victory as MLCs on December 14, none of the winners except for those retained their seats, will be able to make it to the winter session in Belagavi if it is held as per the tentative schedule.

