Transgender artiste, a Padma winner, gives 'traditional' blessings to President Kovind. See video

She performed the traditional warding off evil spirits done in parts of Karnataka for newborns and young girls. 

Published: 09th November 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 09:23 PM   |  A+A-

Folk artist from Hosapete Manjamma Jogati receiving Padma Shri Award from President Kovind in New Delhi on Tuesday

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Matha Manjamma Jogati, a transgender folk artist and president of Karnataka Janapada Academy became the talk of the nation after she "stunned" every one after she gave the "traditional" blessings to President Ram Nath Kovind. 

She performed the traditional warding off evil spirits done in parts of Karnataka for newborns and young girls. 

Manjamma Jogati hails from Mariyammana Halli in Hosapete and she has been striving hard to bring change in the lives of Jogatis, her fellow transgenders in parts of Kalyana Karnataka. She is responsible for saving the traditional Jogati dance art form which she practices along with several members who live with her. She has been trying to set up an academy where she can train transgenders in the traditional art form which could help them survive and lead a dignified life in society. 

Manjamma said she was elated with the award and she was also excited about her first flight. "The award must motivate the transgenders and also the society must rethink the way they treat us. The award is for all those who have supported me and I am very happy to receive it," Manjamma told The New Indian Express.

"When the invitation for the award ceremony came I had decided that I would wear the traditional Ilkal saree for the function. During the function, I had observed that President of India Ram Nath Kovind looked tried. Hence I decided to do the ritual of warding off evil spirits as it's done by Jogatis traditionally," the 57-year-old artiste said.

Manjamma currently lives in a small house in Mariyammana Halli village and she has been requesting the government to help her set up an academy for Jogati art form. "I have requested the government several times and they have assured me of help. The academy that I am planning to set up will further help save the traditional Jogati dance," she added.

Manjamma becomes the second transgender to receive the highest civilian award. The first award was given in 2019 to Bharatnatyam dancer Narthaki Nataraj from Tamil Nadu.

