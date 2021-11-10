Bitcoin scam: Sriki out on bail, cops check phone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: JB Nagar police began checking gadgets of cryptocurrency hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki to ascertain whether he committed any crime after coming out of jail. Sriki, who was handed over to judicial custody on Monday after he was arrested by JB Nagar police, was been released on bail on Tuesday after being slapped with a fine of Rs 4,500.

Speaking to TNIE, the police officer said, “We strongly suspect that Sriki, along with others, hack websites to extort money. Thus, he had come to the star hotel to book the room. His friend Vishnu Bhat is in police custody and we are interrogating him. We are still gathering phone call records and his travel history over the last two years.” Sriki was involved in a drug case earlier and a detailed probe brought to light his involvement in hacking websites.