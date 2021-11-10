Congress govt didn’t delay Mekedatu DPR: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, on Tuesday said the Congress plans to take out a padayatra from Mekedatu to Bengaluru to build pressure on the State Government to start work on the water project across the Cauvery. The Congress has decided to take out a padayatra from the Mekedatu project site in Kanakapura taluk to Bengaluru, a distance of 110 km, in December demanding speedy execution of the project.

Addressing the media here, Siddaramaiah said that though the Detailed Project Report (DPR) had been prepared by the earlier Congress government, the present BJP government in the state is delaying its execution. Referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accusing the Congress of delaying the preparation of DPR, the former CM said, “There is no logic behind the allegations.

The government has not shown political will to start work on the project. We want the government to commence the work at the earliest.” Clarifying that there is no legal hurdle to realise the project, except for political interference, he said the State Government should get the Centre’s nod at the earliest as there is no provision in the law for Tamil Nadu to oppose it.

On the Bitcoin scam, Siddaramaiah said the government should start an investigation and wondered what has stopped it from doing so. “The government is asking me for evidence... it is the duty of the investigating officers to look into it. If necessary, I will provide evidence to the court. I am collecting the necessary documents to raise the issue in the forthcoming winter session of the legislatureve,” he added.

Referring to the controversy over his remarks on Dalits, he reiterated that the saffron party and the RSS had misrepresented his speech to instigate the community and create confusion. “I will happy if the Congress high command picks a Dalit to be the CM of Karnataka. A Dalit can become CM only in the Congress, as evident in four-five states,” he said.

Claiming that he had come out with many welfare programmes to protect the Constitutional rights of Dalits and for their economic empowerment, he said Dalits are not just restricted to SCs. “I am also a Dalit. All those who are deprived of opportunities are Dalits,” he added. “Many people advised me against bringing legislation on reservation in promotion for Dalits. But our government was determined and we even took the risk of overstepping the Apex Court’s observations,” he noted.

Rivals share stage

Political rivals Siddaramaiah and disgruntled JDS MLA G T Devegowda shared the stage for the first time at the inauguration of the Ambedkar Bhavan at Hinkal on the outskirts of the city and even shared some light moments. Devegowda had defeated Siddaramaiah in the Chamundeshwari segment in the 2018 Assembly elections. “I will share the stage with him whether he joins the Congress or not. I have also unofficially extended an invitation to Gubbi JDS MLA Srinivas to join the Congress,” Siddaramaiah said.