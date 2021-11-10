STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Provide 7.5 per cent quota to STs or face anguish: Prasannananda Swamiji warns Karnataka govt

Swamiji also said that the issue of reservation is quite old and the demand is made in the larger interest of the community which has increased multiple folds ever since reservation was given.

Published: 10th November 2021 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

reservation reservation jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

DEVANGERE: Prasannananda Swamiji of Rajanahalli Gurupeet, belonging to the Valmiki Nayaka Gurupeet, told the Karnataka government to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribe (STs) or face anguish of the community in future general elections.

Addressing the people at a preliminary meeting for the 2022 Valmiki Jatra programme, to be held on February 8 and 9, Prasannananda Swamiji directed the government to announce the hike before the programme.

He also said that "former CM BS Yediyurappa had also assured of increasing reservation and that it would be done once the Justice Nagmohan Das committee submitted its report during the 2020 fair, but didn't take any step in this regard. He just dilly-dallied the issue and then stepped down."

He added that if the BJP-led government failed to keep its promise, then the community would "teach a lesson."

Swamiji also said that the issue of reservation is quite old and the demand is made in the larger interest of the community which has increased multiple folds ever since reservation was given.

He also requested the government to stop fake caste certificate racket. During the address, Prasannanda Swamiji also wept for the non co-operation of the government.

He, however, welcomed the decision of the Karnataka government to hold 'Onake Obavva Jayanthi' as a government programme on November 11 and remembered her service in protecting the historic Chitradurga fort ruled by Palegar's.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajanahalli Gurupeet Prasannananda Swamiji Valmiki Nayaka Gurupeet
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp