Provide 7.5 per cent quota to STs or face anguish: Prasannananda Swamiji warns Karnataka govt

DEVANGERE: Prasannananda Swamiji of Rajanahalli Gurupeet, belonging to the Valmiki Nayaka Gurupeet, told the Karnataka government to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for the Scheduled Tribe (STs) or face anguish of the community in future general elections.

Addressing the people at a preliminary meeting for the 2022 Valmiki Jatra programme, to be held on February 8 and 9, Prasannananda Swamiji directed the government to announce the hike before the programme.

He also said that "former CM BS Yediyurappa had also assured of increasing reservation and that it would be done once the Justice Nagmohan Das committee submitted its report during the 2020 fair, but didn't take any step in this regard. He just dilly-dallied the issue and then stepped down."

He added that if the BJP-led government failed to keep its promise, then the community would "teach a lesson."



Swamiji also said that the issue of reservation is quite old and the demand is made in the larger interest of the community which has increased multiple folds ever since reservation was given.

He also requested the government to stop fake caste certificate racket. During the address, Prasannanda Swamiji also wept for the non co-operation of the government.

He, however, welcomed the decision of the Karnataka government to hold 'Onake Obavva Jayanthi' as a government programme on November 11 and remembered her service in protecting the historic Chitradurga fort ruled by Palegar's.