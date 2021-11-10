STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka Biodiversity Board opposes BT cotton, corn

The Karnataka Biodiversity Board submitted a letter and memorandum to the state government, seeking denial of permission for cultivation of BT cotton and BT corn.

(Reuters File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Biodiversity Board submitted a letter and memorandum to the state government, seeking denial of permission for cultivation of BT cotton and BT corn. It has strongly condemned the cultivation of genetically modified crops, citing the effect on health of animals and contamination of soil, and also affecting endemic species.

Board Chairman Ananth Hegde Ashisara handed over the memorandum and letter to Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar on Tuesday, and said the task of obtaining public opinion on BTCotton and BTCorn was given to the Board. Following discussions and feedback from progressive and traditional farmers, environmentalists and organisations working with farmers and cattle, it was found that genetically modified crops are harmful.

The Board also stated that growing BTCotton in some patches has had a severe impact on traditional cotton varieties. Farmers have also pointed out that usage of chemical fertilisers for such species has a devastating impact on the ecology and animal health. 

