Karnataka panchayat system a model for other states: MoS

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, on Tuesday praised the Karnataka Panchayat Raj system saying that several of its initiatives like solid waste management and generation of solar power are a model for other states to emulate.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil said, “I am impressed with the facilities in the panchayats in Karnataka. Henceforth, I will tell the local panchayat chairpersons and members in other states to visit Karnataka and learn about several initiatives like waste and streetlight management, sewage treatment and the newly launched digital library programme implemented in the panchayats in Karnataka,” he said.

Patil said Karnataka was the seventh state he was visiting after assuming charge as minister. On funds for panchayats, Patil said the Union Government has allocated Rs 2.5 lakh crore in this year’s budget of which Karnataka has received Rs 11,000 crore. “Also, the state has got Rs 3,500 crore under the 15th Finance Commission. If needed, we are ready to extend more financial support to Karnataka,” the minister elaborated.

Patil said it is the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India an open defecation-free country. “Karnataka, despite hurdles, has achieved 80% of the target and I am confident it will achieve better results in the coming days,’’ the minister added.