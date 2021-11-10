STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

MLC polls: BJP to finalise candidates in two days, says Bommai

We have two to three names for each constituency... and a few names came up at the meeting too.

Published: 10th November 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its candidate list for the upcoming MLC polls scheduled to be held on December 10, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. 
After attending the BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday, Bommai told reporters that the party had discussed MLC elections. “We collected details from all districts.

We have two to three names for each constituency... and a few names came up at the meeting too. We will discuss and consult local leaders, and send a list to the Parliamentary Committee in Delhi, which will finalise the names in two days,’’ he said. 

The meeting was attended by BJP State in-charge Arun Singh, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, MLAs CT Ravi and Jagadish Shettar and others. Bommai said the local MLAs and MPs will also discuss the candidates’ selection with BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Asked about the BJP giving tickets to leaders from other parties, Bommai said this was discussed but nothing was finalised. 

Bommai said the meeting also discussed the Jan Swaraj Yatra, which will be conducted across the state by four teams, each headed by Yediyurappa, Shettar, KS Eshwarappa and Kateel.  Minister Eshwarappa, who was part of the committee, said they had finalised names for 24 constituencies, which they are sending to Delhi for final approval.

“Most of the sitting MLCs, including minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MK Pranesh, Sunil Subramani and others will be given tickets. As the BJP did well in Gram Panchayat elections, there is a demand for BJP in the coming elections,” he said. BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik had earlier in the day attended the BJP office-bearers meeting, and said they are working to win a maximum of the 25 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC polls Karnataka BJP
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp