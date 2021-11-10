MLC polls: BJP to finalise candidates in two days, says Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will announce its candidate list for the upcoming MLC polls scheduled to be held on December 10, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

After attending the BJP core committee meeting on Tuesday, Bommai told reporters that the party had discussed MLC elections. “We collected details from all districts.

We have two to three names for each constituency... and a few names came up at the meeting too. We will discuss and consult local leaders, and send a list to the Parliamentary Committee in Delhi, which will finalise the names in two days,’’ he said.

The meeting was attended by BJP State in-charge Arun Singh, former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, MLAs CT Ravi and Jagadish Shettar and others. Bommai said the local MLAs and MPs will also discuss the candidates’ selection with BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel. Asked about the BJP giving tickets to leaders from other parties, Bommai said this was discussed but nothing was finalised.

Bommai said the meeting also discussed the Jan Swaraj Yatra, which will be conducted across the state by four teams, each headed by Yediyurappa, Shettar, KS Eshwarappa and Kateel. Minister Eshwarappa, who was part of the committee, said they had finalised names for 24 constituencies, which they are sending to Delhi for final approval.

“Most of the sitting MLCs, including minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MK Pranesh, Sunil Subramani and others will be given tickets. As the BJP did well in Gram Panchayat elections, there is a demand for BJP in the coming elections,” he said. BJP spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik had earlier in the day attended the BJP office-bearers meeting, and said they are working to win a maximum of the 25 seats.