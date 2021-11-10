Newly elected MLCs can’t attend session

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: The new members of the Legislative Council, who will be elected from 20 local body constituencies across the state, in all likelihood, will not be able to attend the forthcoming winter session of the legislature at Belagavi’s Suvarna Vidhana Soudha which is likely to begin from December 13. The term of the incumbent MLCs from these constituencies will end only on January 4.

While polling will be held on December 10, the results will be out on December 14. However, the winter session is tentatively scheduled to be held in Belagavi from December 13 to 24. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said that the MLCs to be elected newly from all the 20 constituencies will have to take oath only on January 5, a day after the term of the sitting MLCs ends. As a result, the newly elected MLCs will not attend the session and only the present MLCs will participate in the proceedings.

However, many of the sitting MLCs, who are in the fray, are likely to attend the winter session whether or not they win or lose the election, sources said, adding that many of them are expected to contest again. Despite their victory as MLCs on December 14, none of the winners, except for those retaining their seats, will be able to make it to the winter session if it is held as per the tentative schedule.

Meanwhile, the State Government is yet to take a final call on the dates for the winter session in Belagavi, but it is expected to be wound up before the end of December. Many leaders, including Horatti, have appealed to the government to hold the session in November itself. But that seems very unlikely.

Schedule

Notification on Nov 16

Last day to file nominations Nov 23

Last day for withdrawal of papers Nov 26

Election day Dec 10

Counting of votes Dec 14