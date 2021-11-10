STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

RFO files complaint against two for fake tiger sighting pics

Forest officials have decided to put an end to the commonly adopted gimmick of tiger or leopard sighting to draw tourists to home stays and resorts on forest fringes. 

Published: 10th November 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Forest officials have decided to put an end to the commonly adopted gimmick of tiger or leopard sighting to draw tourists to home stays and resorts on forest fringes. In Chikkamagaluru, Range Forest Officer Swathi L on Tuesday filed a complaint against a resort owner and people circulating a message on social media since late Monday night, of two tiger sightings on Golf Club Road in Chikkamagaluru. The CEN police of Chikkamagaluru registered a non-cognisable report. Following this, forest officials picked up two men, Syed Masood and Sameer Husain, for inquiry. 

Police and forest officials have also traced Mustaffa, from Bengaluru, who circulated the messages. Other details are being traced, police said. Experts and conservationists said this is not the first time such fake videos and photos are being circulated by home stay and resort owners. “They do this to draw tourists and gain traction on social media. But it is the first time the RFO has acted and got all details deleted immediately. The photo is of two tigers in Tadoba, and was shot in 2019 by a senior IFS officer.” 

Last year, a local associated with home stays and resorts had spread a similar rumour of sighting a tiger wandering near the road. The forest department and police had made him issue a written public apology. 
Swathi told TNIE that Syed and Sameer were questioned and made to delete the photos and videos. The complaint was registered as people were panicking. Chikkamagaluru is a potential tiger habitat, but the area quoted has no trace of tigers. Conservationists said there is stiff competition to grab tourists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp