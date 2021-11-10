STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rs 10 crore to set up Kannada Bhavan in Goa

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State Government will provide Rs 10 crore grants for construction of Kannada Bhavan in the neighbouring state of Goa. 

Published: 10th November 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State Government will provide Rs 10 crore grants for construction of Kannada Bhavan in the neighbouring state of Goa. 

Speaking to the media after his meeting with office-bearers of Akhila Goa Kannada Mahasanga and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, the CM said a large number of people from districts in north Karnataka  are settled in Goa and they are playing an important role in protecting and promoting Kannada and the state’s culture. 

Bommai directed the officials to identify suitable land for construction of Kannada Bhavan and prepare a Detailed Project Report for the same. He also directed the officials to allocate Rs 10 crore for the project. Members of Goa Kannada Sangha welcomed the state government’s decision to provide grants for construction of Kannada Bhavan in Goa.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Kannada Bhavan Goa
India Matters
Police personnel arrive in boats for work. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Chennai put on high alert as another bout of heavy showers to pound city
Dr Shanthala Thuppanna (left) with Ritika Acharya | Express
New record? 222 uterine fibroids removed from 34-year-old Bengaluru woman
India's captain Virat Kohli, left, and Ravichandran Ashwin react after a review for the wicket of Scotland's Chris Greaves. (Photo | AP)
Kohli quitting T20 captaincy shows all is not well in Indian dressing room: Mushtaq Ahmed
For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Compelled to wear saree, young Kerala teacher says, 'sorry no'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp