Rs 10 crore to set up Kannada Bhavan in Goa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the State Government will provide Rs 10 crore grants for construction of Kannada Bhavan in the neighbouring state of Goa.

Speaking to the media after his meeting with office-bearers of Akhila Goa Kannada Mahasanga and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, the CM said a large number of people from districts in north Karnataka are settled in Goa and they are playing an important role in protecting and promoting Kannada and the state’s culture.

Bommai directed the officials to identify suitable land for construction of Kannada Bhavan and prepare a Detailed Project Report for the same. He also directed the officials to allocate Rs 10 crore for the project. Members of Goa Kannada Sangha welcomed the state government’s decision to provide grants for construction of Kannada Bhavan in Goa.