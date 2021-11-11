STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hacker Sriki terms Bitcoin case nuisance, bogus

On testing positive for drug consumption, he said he had nothing to say and alleged media is creating a ruckus and it should stop.

Bitcoin

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Notorious hacker Sri Krishna alias Sriki, who is at the centre of Bitcoin scam, said the case is “bogus and a nuisance”. Sriki, who was arrested by the Jeevan Bima Nagar police on November 6 in connection with an assault case at a star hotel, was released from the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara on Wednesday, after a city court granted him bail.

When reporters asked him about his involvement in the Bitcoin scam, Sriki said, “There is nothing to say. It’s just nuisance and bogus.” Asked why his name is being linked with politicians, he said, “I don’t know.” To a query on the police seizing Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from him, he said, “It’s all bogus news. I don’t know anything about this.”

On testing positive for drug consumption, he said he had nothing to say and alleged media is creating a ruckus and it should stop. Sriki was first arrested by the CCB on November 18, 2020. He fell into the net when the police were chasing a case related to importing psychotropic drugs using the Darknet.

The police found that Sriki had hacked several websites, including the e-procurement site of the Karnataka government. A detailed probe revealed that he had hacked 17 websites and the police seized Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore based on his information. 

