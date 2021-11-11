STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC upholds Centre’s notification on OCI students

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order to that effect after hearing petitions filed by the students. 

Published: 11th November 2021 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2021 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court upheld the Union government’s notification dated March 4, 2021, which prohibits OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) cardholders from staking claim for admission to any seats for professional education courses, other than availing under NRI quota and supernumerary seats.

However, in special circumstances of the case, the court permitted all the petitioner-students to stake claim for admission consistent with the interim relief made in their favour, subject to eligibility and qualification. Ten days’ time is granted to the petitioners to produce the required documents before the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA). 

Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order to that effect after hearing petitions filed by the students.  The petitioners, who are OCI cardholders, attempted to register online with the KEA to appear for the Common Entrance Test-2021. However, the KEA did not accord them non-supernumerary seats on the ground that they are not Indian citizens, as per the latest notification issued by the central government. 

In exercise of powers under Section 7B(1) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, the central government issued the impugned notification restructuring the educational rights of OCI cardholders, and superseded earlier notifications. 

The petitioners contended that the notifications issued in 2005 and 2009 were the accrued right of admission to professional educational courses for OCI cardholders and these rights are saved even under the present notification but are not applicable to professional courses. Therefore, the notification is liable to be voided as the central government issued it without competence as it is only the parliament which could have done it, they pleaded. Additional Solicitor General of India MB Nargund contended that the impugned part of the 2021 notification is consciously incorporated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court OCI
India Matters
RK Mutt Road in Mandaveli caved in at two places on Thursday disrupting traffic (Photo | Express)
Thursday trauma: Over 500 Chennai streets waterlogged, 3800 complaints flood helplines
Airport officials are continuously monitoring the weather updates (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Chennai Airport resumes normal operations after five-hour suspension of arrivals
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Beware of threats that can derail India’s recovery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp