Kerala cops arrest two top Naxals from Karnataka

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Naxal duo BG Krishnamurthy and Savitri, wanted by the police in three states, were arrested by the Kerala police on Tuesday at the Sultan Batheri, in the border between Bandipur in Karnataka and Waynad in Kerala. Both were produced before the sessions court in Kerala.

District police superintendent said, “After local legal procedures in Kerala, the accused will be brought to the district.”

Background

As per sources, BG Krishna Murthy, who hailed from Bukkadibail in Sringeri taluk , did his graduation in JCBM college, Sringeri and LLB from Shivamogga. During his college days, he was inspired by Maoist principles.

In 2000, the anti-Kudremukh National Park struggle was at its peak, during which he joined the naxal outfit. Since then, he has been undergoing, also giving his father, Gopala Rao’s funeral a miss.

The Naxal leader BG KrishnaMurthy (48 ) and his accomplices shifted their activity to Kerala. He has had 43 cases filed against him in various states, and Savitri (36), has 22 cases against her.