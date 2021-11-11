Tribal woman converted farmer inaugurates Krishi Mela 2021

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This year's Krishi Mela 2021 is unique, not just because it gave a feel of the farmers spirit-rain coupled with muddy roads, but also because farmers took the lead in the mela and on stage.

The Mela this year was inaugurated by tribal woman-turned-farmer, Premadasappa. She lit the lamp on the dias, amidst the presence of a series of dignitaries. The humble woman was honored by professors and officials of Gandhi Krishi Vignan Kendra (GKVK) where the four-day mela is being held. She inaugurated the mela in the absence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and agriculture minister B C Patil.

The politicians decided to give the mega event a miss, citing model code of conduct as the reason. Waterman of India Rajendra Singh, participated in the event and encouraged farmers to undertake water conservation works along with farming.

Rajendra Prasad, Vice Chancellor, GKVK, at the sidelines of the inauguration of the mela, said, due to Covid-19, over the last two years, around 10 per cent youth aged less than 40 years have shifted to farming, leaving their tech and engineering professions. They have either taken up farming on their family land or have taken up lands on lease for farming. Many others are also into weekend farming, mostly on the outskirts of Bengaluru upto Ramanagara and Tumkuru, cultivating fruits and vegetables.

Over 12,000 farmers have registered for the mela, while many other participants are registering on the spot. Ten new crop varieties and 28 new technologies were launched at the mela for farmers to utilise. Against the plan of 150 stalls, the mela has 550 stalls showcasing traditional, endemic and hybrid crop varieties, technologies and machinery tools in farming apart from cattle, poultry, marine farming. This year sale of seeds, saplings and even poultry is being emphasised upon.

Also on the occasion, GKVK is honouring 140 farmers and start up professionals for the commendable work done in the farming field, bringing in new technologies, innovations and employment generation. For the first time around 300 breeders and traders are participating in one platform, since the last 56 years.