Unnamed petition to PM Modi on Bitcoin scam surfaces

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the midst of an escalating political storm in the state, an anonymous petition, addressed to the Prime Minister, has surfaced on the ‘Bitcoin nexus in Bengaluru and international frauds involving government machinery and politicians.’

The unsigned petition, marked to the PMO, National Security Adviser, Directorate of Enforcement and the Intelligence Bureau, makes wild and sweeping allegations against some prominent politicians in the state, police officers including some senior IPS officers for their alleged involvement in corruption and the Bitcoin scam perpetrated by Srikrishna alias Sriki, who was arrested last year by the CCB in a drugs case. He was recently arrested in a pub brawl case and released on bail on Wednesday.

“The petition is mischievous and written by someone with vested interests. The fact that it is unsigned speaks about the veracity of the document,” said sources. The city police and ED have reportedly maintained that no Bitcoins were found with Srikrishna and that the Bitcoin exchanges involved had not maintained KYC norms, making it nearly impossible to track the Bitcoins that Srikrishna may have traded through the exchanges.