After 12 years, Congress to start membership drive in Karnataka

Published: 12th November 2021 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag. (File photo)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The Congress membership drive is commencing in Karnataka after a gap of 12 years, and will be flagged off on November 14 in Bengaluru, said H S Sundaresh, Shivamogga district Congress president.

He told the media here on Thursday that the party is taking the membership drive very seriously and former chief minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, and senior Congress leaders S R Patil, Mallikarjuna Kharge and others would take part. 

The membership drive in Shivamogga district will start on November 19 and last for two months, and many leaders and former elected representatives from the district will take part, he said.  On the upcoming MLC elections, he said former MLC R Prasanna Kumar and leader Y H Nagaraj are two aspirants and the party high command will take the final decision. Once the candidate is named, all party leaders will work for the victory of the candidate, Sundaresh said.

On the bitcoin scam, he said there is a suspicion that children of BJP leaders, including a district leader, are involved, and a proper investigation would reveal the truth. If anybody from the Congress is involved, let them face punishment, he said.

