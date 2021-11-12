Courier’s tip helped nab Naxal duo 

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Top Naxal leader Beemensaralu Gopalaravu (BG) Krishnamurthy alias Vijay (51) was arrested along with Rajitha alias Savithri, by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Kerala police, on November 9 “from a highway in Madhur in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka”. This is contrary to media reports that they were arrested from Kerala, said official sources.

Both Maoist leaders hail from Chikkamagaluru district in Karnataka, and carry rewards of Rs 5 lakh each, as announced by the Karnataka government. According to placed sources, BG and Savithri were “unarmed” at the time of arrest. The former’s arrest is a huge setback to the Naxal movement in the Western Ghats, and the Central Committee (CC) of the CPI (Maoist) of which he is a member. He is also secretary of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC).

“The Kerala ATS had got credible inputs regarding BG’s movement, following the arrest of Gautam from Tamil Nadu last week. He operates as a courier -- the link -- between the WGSZC and the CC of the proscribed party. BG, who has been in Kerala for the past few years, had to move out to re-establish links with the CC after Gautam’s arrest. His movement was being tracked by the ATS,” said sources.

BG is now associated with Kabani dalam, which is spread from Wayanad to Kannur districts in Kerala. He is known to be the senior-most member of the CPI (Maoist) in Kerala/ Western Ghats Zone, except for a CC member who is suspected to have joined recently. A lawyer, he joined the CPI (Maoist) in 1995 and came to Kerala in 2013. He has been a member of the CC since 2018, and of the WGSZC since 2007. Before coming to Kerala, he was part of the Tungabhadra dalam in Karnataka, said informed sources.

As per the police dossier, Savithri is the Kabini dalam commander and area committee member. “She has been an active UGW since 2004 and had joined Bhavani dalam in Palakkad district in Kerala in 2012. She came to Kerala with 16 other cadres from Karnataka. She joined the Kabini dalam in 2018,” said sources. At present, there are six women cadres in the WGSZC. “There has been no new recruitment in the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) in Kerala but there are reports of some movement to recruit urban cadres,” added sources.