Don’t worry about Bitcoin probe: PM Modi to Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai not to bother about the controversy over the alleged Bitcoin scam, and to instead focus on development of the state. The Bitcoin case has snowballed into a political controversy in the state with the BJP and Congress leaders hurling allegations against each other.

Speaking to media persons in New Delhi, Bommai said the Bitcoin case probe was not discussed during his meeting with the Prime Minister, but added that when he tried to raise the issue, the PM asked him not to bother about it and to work with integrity and boldness for the development of the state. “It was not discussed. When I raised the issue, the PM told me not to bother about it and instead focus on working for the welfare of people with integrity and boldness,” he said responding to a question.

This was his first meeting with the PM after the Bitcoin case probe became a political controversy and the Assembly bypolls in which the BJP failed to retain Hanagal seat in CM’s home district, though it managed to win one seat with a big margin. “Modi said these are common in polls. He suggested that instead of thinking about this, we should focus on the 2023 Assembly election and work towards it,” the CM said. Bommai, who met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday night, said the central agencies will have more information about the case and Shah too did not discuss the issue with him.

PM appreciated my work as CM in last 100 days: Bommai

Bommai said Modi appreciated the State Government’s various schemes and initiatives. He also applauded the work in the last 100 days, especially the scholarship scheme announced for children of farmers. The PM insisted that this programme should be successful so that it can be extended to other states, the CM said. “Modi also appreciated the recent step by the State Government on scrutinising tenders and to bring transparency,” Bommai said.

The CM said the PM discussed various issues including the National Education Policy. “I explained about the Amrith schemes and he suggested a nodal officer to coordinate between State and Union Governments whi l e implementing joint schemes at the panchayat level. Modi also stressed on providing houses for all in a phased manner in association with the PM Awas Yojana, empowering women’s self-help groups, providing special programmes for SC, ST women and also financial aid from banks.

He also appreciated Karnataka’s aerospace, renewable energy, research and development and other initiatives,’’ he added. On his meeting with BJP president JP Nadda, Bommai said right now, the party is focusing on the UP polls. “However, he said, Karnataka is their priority and is expected to visit Karnataka to hold discussions on strengthening the party. Nadda also sought details about the Jan Swaraj Yathra which will begin from November 19. He also advised us to focus on the upcoming MLC elections to 25 seats,” the CM said.

‘My confidence boosted’

Bommai termed his two-day Delhi visit as a success and said that his meeting with the PM has boosted his confidence to work with added vigour for the welfare of the people. Bommai also held discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on clearing the pending dues of Rs 2,100 crore to Karnataka.

Modi to inaugurate B’luru

suburban rail works in Dec Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban rail network in December. Speaking to the media

after meeting Modi, Bommai said that he invited the PM to launch the suburban rail project work,

inauguration of Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics building in Jnana Bharati campus of Bangalore

University and inauguration of 180 ITI colleges that have been upgraded. “I invited the PM and he has agreed to visit Bengaluru for two days. The dates will be finalised by the Prime Minister’s Office,” Bommai said.