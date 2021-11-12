STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC stays law courses examinations being conducted by KSLU

The courts observed that KSLU students would be discriminated if they are compelled to write exams when some other law universities promoting the students based on the parameters set by the UGC.

Published: 12th November 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 10:26 AM

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed the undergraduate law courses examination to be conducted by the Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) from November 15, 2021.

Hearing a batch of petitions filed by Rishab Trakraoo and others, Justice Ashok S Kinagi passed the interim order staying the examinations.

The court observed that the students of the Karnataka State Law University would be discriminated if they are compelled to write exams when some other law universities promoting the students based on the parameters set by the UGC without holding exams.

The court said that the directions issued by the state government binds on the KSLU as per sections 9 and 10 of the Karnataka State Law University Act 2009. Sections 9 and 10 of the Act of 2009 clearly mandate about the control of the state government over the University and Section 10 confers power on the government to annul the orders of the KSLU. The KSLU issued impugned circular which is contrary to sections 9 and 10 of the Act of 2009, the court said. 

The petitioners argued that the decision of the university to hold exams is against the circulars issued by the UGC and also the directions issued by the state government to pass the students based on UGC’s parameters without conducting the exams, in view of Covid pandemic.

It may be noted that the state government issued circular on July 23, 2021 dispensing with the exams for second and fourth semester in three year degree courses.

 

