This entire village in Ballari's Sultanpur needs to relocate due to dust pollution

BALLARI: The minute you step inside villages of Sultanpur in Ballari, which houses less than 3,000 people, the dust goes unnoticeable. The dust generated from a power generation plant and other mining companies aroud the village has begun taking a toll on the health of villagers.

Owing to their plight, the local administration had offered to relocate the entire village to a new location. With a few conditions of their own, the villagers are now coming in terms with making the shift.

"After repeated requests from the villagers the government had agreed for relocation three years ago. But nothing much has been done since then. The administration points out that there is no unity among the villagers over relocation. That is because many villagers are not confident that the government will keep its word once the relocation process begins," said a villager from Sultanpur.

A resident showing dust on hand in Sultanpur village. (Photo | Express)

A similar relocation of another village had not gone smoothly. Hence, the memebers of this village have demanded assurance from the Karnataka government before making the move.

The administration too is in favour of shifting the entire village as it is surrounded by 10 major mining companies of Ballari.

Dust pollution has become very common in these places and health officials have clarified that several ailments are caused by pollution in villages of Sultanpur.

"A section of villagers feel that it's their birth place and they must not relocate anywhere. The village has a population of 2,500. People are suffering from several illnesses due to the growing pollution issue. There are large mining units and power generation plants right next to the village which have been responsible for the current state of pollution." added another villager.

"When the factories and power generating plants are operating at their peak, dust covers the plants, cars, clothes and housetops. The only solution is relocating from here. We are requesting the administration to take up confidence building measures so that all the villagers agree for relocation," said another villager.

The administration has recently conducted meetings with the villagers. "A suitable site will be chosen with the consent of villagers for relocation. The villagers have been assured about the benefits and financial assistance that is given during the rehabilitation process. The government is ready for relocation of the village," said an official.