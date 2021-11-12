STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

This entire village in Ballari's Sultanpur needs to relocate due to dust pollution

The administration too is in favour of shifting the entire village as it is surrounded by 10 major mining companies of Ballari.

Published: 12th November 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sultanpur village in Karnataka's Ballari.

Sultanpur village in Karnataka's Ballari. (Photo | Express)

By Kirankumar Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: The minute you step inside villages of Sultanpur in Ballari, which houses less than 3,000 people, the dust goes unnoticeable. The dust generated from a power generation plant and other mining companies aroud the village has begun taking a toll on the health of villagers.

Owing to their plight, the local administration had offered to relocate the entire village to a new location. With a few conditions of their own, the villagers are now coming in terms with making the shift.

"After repeated requests from the villagers the government had agreed for relocation three years ago. But nothing much has been done since then. The administration points out that there is no unity among the villagers over relocation. That is because many villagers are not confident that the government will keep its word once the relocation process begins," said a villager from Sultanpur.

A resident showing dust on hand in Sultanpur village. (Photo | Express)

A similar relocation of another village had not gone smoothly. Hence, the memebers of this village have demanded assurance from the Karnataka government before making the move.

The administration too is in favour of shifting the entire village as it is surrounded by 10 major mining companies of Ballari.

Dust pollution has become very common in these places and health officials have clarified that several ailments are caused by pollution in villages of Sultanpur.

"A section of villagers feel that it's their birth place and they must not relocate anywhere. The village has a population of 2,500. People are suffering from several illnesses due to the growing pollution issue. There are large mining units and power generation plants right next to the village which have been responsible for the current state of pollution." added another villager.

"When the factories and power generating plants are operating at their peak, dust covers the plants, cars, clothes and housetops. The only solution is relocating from here. We are requesting the administration to take up confidence building measures so that all the villagers agree for relocation," said another villager.

The administration has recently conducted meetings with the villagers. "A suitable site will be chosen with the consent of villagers for relocation. The villagers have been assured about the benefits and financial assistance that is given during the rehabilitation process. The government is ready for  relocation of the village," said an official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ballari Villages Dust Pollution in Ballari Villages
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp