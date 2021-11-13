STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bitcoin scam: Siddaramaiah questions PM Modi for his ‘advice’ to CM Bommai

Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders in Karnataka are trying to prevent them from speaking about it by claiming the involvement of Congress leaders.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Party leader Siddaramaiah. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi advising Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ignore the controversy over the Bitcoin scam. “Instead of asking the chief minister to investigate the case and prove innocence, how is it correct for the PM to tell him to ignore the allegations? Can Prime Minister unilaterally decide what he wants?” Siddaramaiah questioned taking to the social media.

After his meeting with Modi in Delhi on Thursday, Bommai had stated that when he tried to raise the issue, the PM asked him not to bother about the controversy and focus on the state’s development.  “Why is the PM asking CM to ignore it? Siddaramaiah questioned. 

Siddaramaiah said the BJP leaders in Karnataka are trying to prevent them from speaking about it by claiming the involvement of Congress leaders. “They have government both at the Centre and State. Let them investigate impartially and reveal the names of those involved,” he said.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar said they are gathering information about the case and will release them at an appropriate time. He said they are not searching for any documents and instead ministers and officials are  providing them with documents.  Shivakumar said the chief minister claimed that it is a non-issue, but if that was the case why he discussed it with the prime minister.

