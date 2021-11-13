STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
None in Karnataka govt involved in Bitcoin scam: Bommai

Published: 13th November 2021 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that none of the members of his government is involved in the Bitcoin scam and challenged opposition Congress to provide documentary evidence to agencies probing it.

“Let those making allegations provide evidence as to what the scam is all about and who all are involved. As our government is open to a probe by any investigative agency, the truth will come out,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and former information technology minister Priyank Kharge said demanded a probe by a sitting Supreme Court judge.

Citing a petition filed by the father of the accused Srikirshna alias Sriki in the court, Kharge said the accused was allegedly administered mind-altering drugs when he was in police custody. REPORT: P4

