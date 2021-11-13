STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain may delay tiger census in Karnataka

“We are waiting for the sun to shine on us. Only after that can we move some cameras from one spot and place them elsewhere.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Tiger

Image for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The untimely showers have not just hampered the daily lives of citizens, but have also made it difficult for the forest department officials to continue with census at the tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in Karnataka. 

The heavy rain that has been lashing the state over the last couple of days has put a stop to preparation works like setting up of camera traps or even create transect lines and undertake preliminary assessment.
In some tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries, setting up camera traps has become a challenge, not just because of the shortage of equipment, but also because of the rains.

“We are waiting for the sun to shine on us. Only after that can we move some cameras from one spot and place them elsewhere. We are worried about meeting the deadline for the census,” said an official from the forest department.

The MoEFCC and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had asked states to submit the tiger census report by January, so that necessary corrections and re-assessment (if needed) can be done before releasing the reports on July 29, World Tiger Day.  

