Water bodies full in Karnataka forests

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal may be a bane to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states but it has turned into a boon to wildlife in southern Karnataka.

The bountiful rains have put apprehensions of harsh summer in the national parks and tiger reserves to rest. Several water holes and tanks in MM Hills, Bandipur, Nagarahole and Biligiriranganatha Tiger Reserve spread across 2,739 sq km across the Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders are brimming with water.

Erratic monsoon and harsh summers in previous years had compelled the forest department to sink tubewells and tap solar power to pump water to tanks to ensure that animals do not slip out of their territory to quench their thirst.

The department had also drawn a plan to sink several borewells anticipating water scarcity inside the forest. However, the late monsoon showers in October and extended rains in November has changed the scenario with the forest turning into lush green swathes and streams in full flow.

All the water bodies in Nagarhole are brimming as the region received 70 mm more rains this year.

Meanwhile, the MM Hills, which is vulnerable to forest fires in summer due to hilly terrain, has turned into a mini-hill station.