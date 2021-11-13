STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Water bodies full in Karnataka forests

Heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal may be a bane to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states but it has turned into a boon to wildlife in southern Karnataka.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Heavy rains triggered by the depression in the Bay of Bengal may be a bane to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states but it has turned into a boon to wildlife in southern Karnataka.
The bountiful rains have put apprehensions of harsh summer in the national parks and tiger reserves to rest. Several water holes and tanks in MM Hills, Bandipur, Nagarahole and Biligiriranganatha Tiger Reserve spread across 2,739 sq km across the Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala borders are brimming with water.

Erratic monsoon and harsh summers in previous years had compelled the forest department to sink tubewells and tap solar power to pump water to tanks to ensure that animals do not slip out of their territory to quench their thirst.

The department had also drawn a plan to sink several borewells  anticipating water scarcity inside the forest. However, the late monsoon showers in October and extended rains in November has changed the scenario with the forest turning into lush green swathes and streams in full flow.

All the water bodies in Nagarhole are brimming as the region received 70 mm more rains this year.
Meanwhile, the MM Hills, which is vulnerable to forest fires in summer due to hilly terrain, has turned into a mini-hill station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heavy rain Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp