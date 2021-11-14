STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Bitcoin scam: Bengaluru top cop breaks silence on hacker Sriki

A case was registered at KG Nagar police station. Ten other accused, including Srikrishna alias Sriki, were arrested,” he said. 

Published: 14th November 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bitcoin

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police have broken their silence on the hacker Srikrishna alias Sriki and the alleged Bitcoin (BTC) scam. “Since distorted reports are appearing in media about the Bitcoin case, it is stated that investigation conducted by CCB has been done in a fair and professional manner,” stated City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant in a release on Saturday.

“On November 4, 2020, based on credible information, regarding a drug consignment procured through darknet, CCB Police secured one accused and seized 500 grams of hydro ganja. A case was registered at KG Nagar police station. Ten other accused, including Srikrishna alias Sriki, were arrested,” he said. 

Srikrishna confessed to his involvement in alleged hacking of cryptocurrency websites. A complaint was registered in Cottonpet police station. “Neither any Bitcoins were transferred from the account of Srikrishna, nor any Bitcoin was lost. A government order dated December 8, 2020 to open a Bitcoin account was obtained. Srikrishna showed a BTC wallet, which contained 31.8 BTCs.

The wallet password was changed in the presence of cyber experts, government panchas and the entire procedure was submitted to the court. Subsequently, Court permission was obtained to use the password to transfer the Bitcoins to a police wallet account. Upon reaching the wallet shown by Srikrishna, it showed 186.811 Bitcoins. Cyber experts opined that the account claimed by the accused as his personal account was in fact a live wallet of an exchange and the accused did not have a private key for this,” said Pant.

The claim made on Whale Alert that 14,682 stolen Bitfinex Bitcoins were transferred was “completely unsubstantiated. The law enforcement system/ investigating agencies cannot act on unknown social media handles,” he said. 

On the allegation that the police drugged Srikrishna, Pant said on January 11, Sriki had submitted before the court that the police had not forced him to consume drugs. “The Court questioned him if he had consumed Alprazolam and the accused said he had the drug during police custody. Blood and urine samples were collected and sent to FSL... It gave a report stating that  no presence of drugs was found,” said Pant.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Sriki bitcoin scam
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp