Bitcoin scam: Not hiding anything or protecting anyone, says Araga Jnanendra

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the political slugfest over the Bitcoin hacking case continues, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said they are not trying to hide anything and the government is open to any probe. The minister said there is nothing in the case as the accused hacker was bluffing and misled everyone.

Excerpts from an interview:

Your views on the case and allegations against the government?

I have looked into a lot of information related to the case and I think there is nothing in it. When the accused Srikrishna was arrested in a drugs case, it was found that he was a hacker. He gave statements claiming he had hacked many websites, even an international bank. The police believed this. In their enthusiasm, they also stated that he had shown 31 Bitcoins and wanted to transfer them to the police wallet for the probe. Since it was a technical case, we took the assistance of experts from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). However, when they went to transfer it, they found 186 Bitcoins in the wallet that belonged to an exchange, and not the accused. Everything is recorded. Experts who were assisting the police told us that he (Srikrishna) cannot be trusted and he is a ‘bogus’ person. He bluffed to the police and misled everyone. He keeps changing his statements. The 2018 pub brawl case (UB City case) was also related to Bitcoins. His name was on the chargesheet in that case, but he was not questioned at that time.

When was it referred to ED and CBI Interpol Wing?

After the cases were registered, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the state on March 15 this year and our police commissioner wrote back to them on April 3 with all details about Srikrishna’s arrest, his statements claiming hacking at the international level and all the case details so that they can also take up the probe. We also wrote to the CBI Interpol Wing on April 28 about his claims of hacking at the international level and asked them to take note of it. We are not trying to hide anything. We are following all procedures and doing everything transparently so that inquiries can be conducted by all agencies. We exposed Srikrishna. We had also sought the assistance of experts from the IISc, Bengaluru, by writing to them on November 30, 2020 so that they can assist the police in the probe.

If there is nothing in the case, why did the CM take it up with the PM during his recent meeting?

Since it was discussed in the media, he (the CM) referred to it during his meeting with the PM. We have to tell him (PM) about the attempts to tarnish the government’s image. The PM asked the CM not to bother about the controversy and to continue working for the state’s development.

There are allegations about several lapses in the probe and the accused was allegedly administered mind-altering drugs when he was in police custody?

After such allegations were made, the court had ordered a medical test and the report was negative. The Congress is demanding for a probe monitored by Supreme Court judge to bring out the truth in the case.

Our government is open to any probe. I am surprised why it has become such a big issue when there is nothing in it. Maybe because of political reasons. The Congress, which was in power in 2018, failed to take action when a case was registered against Srikrishna at that time. All details came out when he was arrested in a drugs case in 2020. In both cases, sons of Congress leaders were involved.

If the sons of Congress leaders are involved, why has no action been taken?

They should have taken action in the case that was registered when the party was in power. We have been conducting a detailed probe and seven to eight cases were registered and the accused is in custody. In his statement, he had mentioned that he was into hacking since 2015-16.

Is there any plan to rope in experts to strengthen the system?

Yes, we have realised the need to take the assistance of experts. We are thinking about it and we will discuss it with CM.