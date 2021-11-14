STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Denied passport even after 88 days: Climate activist Disha Ravi

On Saturday, she tweeted, “I could not attend the COP26 event and was subject to unnecessary court proceedings. My passport was still withheld.

Published: 14th November 2021 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi on Saturday alleged that her passport has been denied ‘despite following due process’. She works for Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s organisation ‘Fridays For Future’, and claimed that she was supposed to be in Glasgow along with three other members to attend the prestigious United Nations climate conference.

On Saturday, she tweeted, “I could not attend the COP26 event and was subject to unnecessary court proceedings. My passport was still withheld. This is a blatant violation of my civil liberties”. She further claimed that a notice issued by the Ministry of External Affairs states that criminal proceedings are no bar for obtaining a passport. She attended court hearings and visited the Passport Office twice so far, but did not get the passport even after 88 days.

When TNSE contacted her over phone, she was not available for comment. Speaking to TNSE, S Balan, an advocate said that “Denying passport to Disha is state terrorism and misuse of power. Delhi police had filed a false case. She is not even an undertrial as the police have not filed any chargesheet.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru Disha Ravi climate activist
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp