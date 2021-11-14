Denied passport even after 88 days: Climate activist Disha Ravi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi on Saturday alleged that her passport has been denied ‘despite following due process’. She works for Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg’s organisation ‘Fridays For Future’, and claimed that she was supposed to be in Glasgow along with three other members to attend the prestigious United Nations climate conference.

On Saturday, she tweeted, “I could not attend the COP26 event and was subject to unnecessary court proceedings. My passport was still withheld. This is a blatant violation of my civil liberties”. She further claimed that a notice issued by the Ministry of External Affairs states that criminal proceedings are no bar for obtaining a passport. She attended court hearings and visited the Passport Office twice so far, but did not get the passport even after 88 days.

When TNSE contacted her over phone, she was not available for comment. Speaking to TNSE, S Balan, an advocate said that “Denying passport to Disha is state terrorism and misuse of power. Delhi police had filed a false case. She is not even an undertrial as the police have not filed any chargesheet.”