Expressed my desire to be CM to Rahul Gandhi: Parameshwara

“When I was asked, I reacted immediately saying that I too wanted to become CM. I am not in politics just to become MLA or minister. I may become CM or may not.

G Parameshwara

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: At a time when the Bitcoin scam is creating ripples in state politics, Congress leader and former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday brought the Dalit CM issue to the fore by recalling his recent meeting with party leader Rahul Gandhi when he had expressed his desire to the Wayanad MP to become the CM.

“When I was asked, I reacted immediately saying that I too wanted to become CM. I am not in politics just to become MLA or minister. I may become CM or may not. But my statements in the past also triggered a debate over the Dalit CM issue, regardless of people liking it or not. But as a community, we should unite and struggle,” he said at the Onake Obavva Jayanti celebrations. 

