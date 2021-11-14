Over 250 taken ill in Shivamogga

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Over 250 people were hospitalised on Friday evening after eating food at wedding and naming ceremonies in two different places in Shivamogga district. All of them are out of danger. District Health Officer Dr Rajesh Suragihalli said that over 3,000 people attended a wedding at Aladahalli.

“Over 200 people complained of vomiting, dysentery and stomach pain. Many of them were shifted to local health centres, while some to McGann Hospital. All of them are doing well,” he added.

He said they suspect contaminated water used for cooking and served as drinking water to be the reason for people falling ill. At Kargal in Sagar taluk, 12 people were hospitalised after eating food at a dhaba. They too complained of similar symptoms.