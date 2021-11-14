PM Modi shielding Bommai in Bitcoin scam: Surjewala

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and spokesperson Dr Gourav Vallabh on Saturday alleged that the Bitcoin scam surfaced when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was the home minister and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is shielding Bommai.

“It is the country’s biggest-ever coverup by the government, as Modi instead of taking it seriously has asked Bommai not to worry. The silence of the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the entire issue is shocking, though Bommai met them on November 11, 2021”, they alleged in New Delhi.They said the accused, Srikrishna made a statement before the Metropolitan Magistrate, Bengaluru in December 2020 admitting to hacking.

“Whale Alert - a twitter account which tracks large-scale cryptocurrency transactions - reflects that on December 1, 2020, and April 14, 2021, Bitcoins from the 2016 hack of Bitfinex Bitcoin exchange were transferred. The value is $704.8 million (approx Rs 5,240 crore),” they said.