STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Why bring politics into education: Karnataka HC asks govt

The Karnataka High Court recently reprimanded the government for politicising the issue of implementing Kannada under the New Education Policy (NEP).

Published: 14th November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court recently reprimanded the government for politicising the issue of implementing Kannada under the New Education Policy (NEP). The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday. “The government brought up some issues after which the court cautioned it,” said Dr Shridhara Bhat, head of the Sanskrit department at SDM College, Ujire, and part of Samskrita Bharati (Karnataka) Trust, who is one of the petitioners.

He also said that over a hundred students had sent letters to the government expressing their dissatisfaction over the implementation of Kannada under NEP. But the state government claims that four Sanskrit organisations that have filed a PIL filed before the Karnataka High Court are doing so to promote their personal interests.

“More than a hundred students from multiple regions and categories had sent letters to the education department, which were returned without acknowledgement,” said Dr Bhat. A number of language teachers’ associations too had sent letters to the government, pointing out that the implementation would lead to havoc, he added.

On Thursday, the court said that it might order a survey to find out how many students have dropped out due to implementation of Kannada. The government has filed a number of objections, seeking dismissal of the petition. Among them, it has alleged that the petitioners have a private interest in the matter and no students or affected people had approached the court directly. “They want the students, who are unable to pay legal fees, to approach the court directly,” said Dr Bhat. He mentioned that the petitioners are small-time lecturers, who are pursuing the case by paying from their pockets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp