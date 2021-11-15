JDS to play it safe in Council  polls, focus on Old Mysuru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The JDS, which faced a debacle in the recent bypolls to Sindhagi and Hanagal Assembly seats, with both of its candidates losing deposits, has decided to restrict itself to its stronghold of Old Mysuru region for the December 10 Legislative Council polls to 25 seats from local bodies.

With no strong candidates, the party has decided to contest from only about 6-7 seats including Hassan, Tumakuru, Mysuru, Kolar and Mandya. In Hassan, another of party supremo H D Deve Gowda’s family members — H D Revanna’s son Dr Suraj — is expected to take the political plunge.

“I had campaigned in the Assembly polls for my father Revanna. Our party workers have been exerting pressure on me to contest the MLC election. It all depends on my grandfather’s decision”, Suraj, older brother of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, told TNIE.

With this, one more member of Gowda’s family will join active politics. Suraj’s mother Bhavani is a former ZP member in Hassan. Revanna family members have a good track record of electoral victory as none of them have lost the polls they had contested. However, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM H D Kumaraswamy, had lost the Mandya Lok Sabha election in 2019.