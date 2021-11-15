STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Party comes first, don’t turn leaders into idols, DK Shivakumar tells Congress workers

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar on Sunday admonished those in the party who idolise leaders, saying it should not be done at the cost of the party.

Published: 15th November 2021 02:57 AM

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar addresses the media in Hanagal on Sunday.

By Express News Service

At a Congress membership drive at Bengaluru Palace Grounds, Shivakumar urged those chanting “DK, DK” before he rose to speak to keep up the enthusiasm till the 2023 Assembly elections. As the chants grew louder, he said individuals and leaders may come and go, but the party will live on. “Workers should not raise slogans hailing a person. They should put the party first,” he added. 

Congress supporters at the party’s membership drive at Palace Grounds 
in Bengaluru on Sunday | Shriram BN

On the occasion, which also celebrated the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, party national General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Nehru was not just the country’s first Prime Minister, but also a freedom fighter who spent over nine-and-a-half years in prison for fighting against the British. The Constitution was important for him and not the religious backgrounds of people.”

Assembly Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said Nehru loved children as he believed that it was only the children and youth who can transform the nation. He also recalled how Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Maulana Abul Kalam and Subhash Chandra Bose spent several years in prison.

Later in the evening, Siddarmaiah, Surjewala, AICC Secretary Raminder Singh Ola, Council opposition leader SR Patil, senior leader Allum Veerabhadrappa, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, former minister Priyank Kharge and others participated in the Hyderabad-Karnataka division leaders’ meeting to discuss ways to strengthen the party in those parts.

