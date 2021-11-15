STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN has always been practising water politics for its gain, charges Karnataka CM Bommai

"They deliberately object to any new project on water we take. Whatever they do, we will take Mekedatu to its logical conclusion," he said.

Published: 15th November 2021 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2021 07:24 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has hit out at Tamil Nadu for objecting to water-related projects of Karnataka.

Returning from the southern zonal council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Bommai said on Monday that the government has informed the Jalshakti Ministry and the officials concerned about the Mekedatu project. 

"Tamil Nadu has always been practising water politics for its gain even before independence. They deliberately object to any new project on water we take. Whatever they do, we will take Mekedatu to its logical conclusion," he said.

Bommai also said the Congress is trying to keep the Bitcoin issue alive for political gain. If they have any evidence, they should share it with the Enforcement Directorate or state police who are conducting a probe, he said.

Bommai was upset when reporters asked a question on the alleged Bitcoin scam. 

"Do not ask me the same question on Bitcoin again and again. Whatever we have to say, I have said earlier too. I have told Congress leaders to share the evidence or proof. Let them share it with the police or ED. They are just keeping this issue alive for political gain," he said.

