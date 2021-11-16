BJP leaders take the fight to Opposition in alleged Bitcoin scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Congress leaders coming out all guns blazing on the alleged Bitcoin scam, including on social media platforms, the ruling BJP has now upped the ante with party leaders, including ministers and MPs, hitting back at the former. This comes after directions from the party bosses in Delhi.

As part of their strategy to blunt the Opposition attack, BJP leaders in Karnataka are conducting a series of press conferences across districts and also hitting out at Congress on social media platforms. On Sunday, the party leaders held press meets in at least eight districts. This continued on Monday with Revenue Minister R Ashoks, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha, BJP state general secretary and former MLC Ashwath Narayan, Honnali MLA Renukacharya and others targeting the Congress.

Ashoka charged that Congress leaders are experts in creating fake news. During the previous Lok Sabha elections, the Congress tried to create a controversy over the Rafale deal. As it turns out now, it is the leaders of that party who were involved in it, he said. “Now, they are trying the same with the Bitcoin issue. Every Congress leader seems to be an expert in lying without giving facts,” he remarked.

Further, Ashoka said the Chief Minister is taking steps to weed out the drug mafia and claimed that Congress leaders are trying to create a fake Bitcoin scandal as they are scared that their names will come out. He also said the main accused Sreeki is a drug addict and a drug peddler. “I question the Congress party why there was no proper investigation when it was in power,’’ he asked.