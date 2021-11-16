STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC polls: Congress to field liquor baron from Hassan

The Congress has decided to field Shankar, a liquor baron and a native of Channarayapatna taluk, in the December 10 MLC polls from the district.

Congress Flag

Congress flag (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Congress has decided to field Shankar, a liquor baron and a native of Channarayapatna taluk, in the December 10 MLC polls from the district. The decision comes after sitting Member of Legislative Council M A Gopalaswamy refused to run for the second term.

It may be recalled that Gopalaswamy had won the seat despite Hassan being a stronghold of the JDS. However, the BJP is in a dilemma on whether to field a candidate in the Janata Dal (Secular) bastion. Former MLA H M Vishvanath and BJP office-bearers Vijay Viram and Venugopal are frontrunners from the party. 

