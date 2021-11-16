No scam in India reaches its logical end: Kumaraswamy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday regretted that none of the scams in India have reached its logical end to ensure that the guilty are punished.

He was reacting to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s suggestion that the Enforcement Directorate should issue a notice to Kumaraswamy in connection with the latter’s allegations that Rs 6,000 crore was diverted from Jan Dhan accounts.

“As I had raised the issue, it is being debated widely. It is the duty of the government to conduct a probe to bring out the truth,” he told the media on the sidelines of the JDS workshop ‘Janata Sangama’.

“The fate of all big scams is the same with only accused with smaller profiles getting the punishment and the bigwigs managing to escape. During my tenure as chief minister, no such scams had occurred except for the baseless allegation of Rs 150 crore in the Ballari mining bribery issue,” he claimed.