STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

No scam in India reaches its logical end: Kumaraswamy

“The fate of all big scams is the same with only accused with smaller profiles getting the punishment and the bigwigs managing to escape.

Published: 16th November 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2021 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday regretted that none of the scams in India have reached its logical end to ensure that the guilty are punished. 

He was reacting to Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha’s suggestion that the Enforcement Directorate should issue a notice to Kumaraswamy in connection with the latter’s allegations that Rs 6,000 crore was diverted from Jan Dhan accounts.

“As I had raised the issue, it is being debated widely. It is the duty of the government to conduct a probe to bring out the truth,” he told the media on the sidelines of the JDS workshop ‘Janata Sangama’. 

“The fate of all big scams is the same with only accused with smaller profiles getting the punishment and the bigwigs managing to escape. During my tenure as chief minister, no such scams had occurred except for the baseless allegation of Rs 150 crore in the Ballari mining bribery issue,” he claimed.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HD Kumaraswamy jds
India Matters
Is Supreme Court an ISIS accomplice, Mr Khurshid?
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumyadip Sinha)
India, the first nation to transition to endemic Covid
Representational image (File photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Punjab sees biggest reduction in petrol price by Rs 16.02 per litre
Rafiq Ibrahim
Meet Rafiq, once a tea vendor, now professor at Kannur University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp