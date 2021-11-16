STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Non-STEM institutes too will teach AI, IoT in Karnataka: Ashwath Narayan

He said training is given by NASSCOM for trainers/teachers in government, aided and unaided colleges.

Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka minister CN Ashwath Narayana (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With cyber crimes increasing, and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat too making note of it, college students in Karnataka will be mandated to learn about cyber security before they graduate from their three-year UG programmes.

Talking about this during an interaction with TNIE, Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said all institutes, especially the non-STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) institutes, will be starting this. In the first year of college, students will be taught data analytics and Internet of Things. In the second year, they will learn about Artificial Intelligence and in the third year, the students will have a course on cyber security. Ashwath Narayan said the course is mandatory and not part of the open electives. Students will be trained and it will be part of their examinations.

He said training is given by NASSCOM for trainers/teachers in government, aided and unaided colleges. The training of trainers and trainees will be free of cost online and offline, he added.While agreeing that there has been a dip in the number of takers for engineering seats in the state, as travelling has become difficult for students from outside Karnataka, Ashwath Narayan said that demand for computer science, information science, artificial intelligence, data analytics has gone up and all seats are taken.

‘STARTUPS ON CAMPUSES’
Talking about the increasing presence of consulates in Bengaluru that have been in touch with innovators and their role to potentially facilitate investments with their deeper knowledge, he said, “Going ten steps ahead now, we are asking them (consulates) to collaborate at the institutional level.” 

He said that all universities — public, private, deemed, and even VTU — have been asked to come forward for institutional collaboration and facilitate establishment of start-ups in non-STEM universities too. “We are insisting that they take all possible measures because there is scope for start-ups in all sectors. And most of the startups are from non-STEM areas, and hence, we need to tap that potential.” Students are also allowed to take up internships anywhere, he added.

