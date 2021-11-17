STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unite to protect statute: Congress to minorities

The minorities must unite to defeat him and protect the Constitution. We will fight it out and defeat them." 

Published: 17th November 2021 06:00 AM

Senior Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Imran Pratapgarhi at a party programme in Bengaluru on Tuesday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of he Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday called upon the Muslim community to put up a united front and back the Congress in a bid to stop the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, which he claimed, has been posing a threat to the Constitution.

Addressing the gathering at an event where Abdul Jabbar took charge as the KPCC Minority Cell president at Palace Grounds, Kharge stated, “Modi, who came to power twice, has destroyed the country. If this government is voted to power again, they will change the Constitution. The minorities must unite to defeat him and protect the Constitution. We will fight it out and defeat them.” 

While appreciating the community for standing by the Congress, KPCC president D K Shivakumar told the youth to be aware of the BJP removing their names from the electoral list. “I will set up a committee in this regard. You need not worry about the remarks against the community, as we are with you,” he said.
Meanwhile, the AICC Minority Wing president Imran Pratapgarhi alleged that the BJP had continued with its design of dividing society on communal lines.

