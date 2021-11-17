STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Zameer group kicks up fuss at Congress event

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, was forced to cut short his speech to 5-6 minutes and left the venue after thanking the organisers.

Published: 17th November 2021 05:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2021 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan. (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Factionalism within the Congress came to the fore during the KPCC minority wing president’s oath-taking ceremony held at Palace Grounds on Tuesday as supporters of former minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan raised slogans alleging that their leader was ignored by Shanti Nagar MLA N A Haris.

Opposition leader in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah, was forced to cut short his speech to 5-6 minutes and left the venue after thanking the organisers. This prompted KPCC president D K Shivakumar to warn the crowd to stop shouting ‘BZ BZ’ in favour of Zameer Ahmed.

“You have betrayed the Congress by disturbing Siddaramaiah’s speech”, he thundered and the supporters eventually yelled ‘DK DK’. Haris was in the forefront in organising the event. In his address, while indirectly referring to Zameer, he stated that the community is not rallying behind an individual leader and showered praises on Kharge and Shivakumar.

When Siddaramaiah arrived on the scene, Haris seemed visibly embarrassed and also praised the former, but could not control the shouting by Zameer’s supporters. Meanwhile, Congress MLC C M Ibrahim too did not turn up. “They are all stalwarts and I did not think it fit to join them”, he sarcastically told TNIE

