In Mysuru, only 890 applications submitted for govt’s Covid relief

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Months after the Union Government announced that it would give Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh from the state government as compensation for bereaved family members of those who succumbed to Covid-19, only 890 of them have submitted applications to claim the relief of the total 2,400+ deaths reported in Mysuru district.

This was revealed by the district administration which set out guidelines for seeking Covid death relief. According to the guidelines issued by Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham, only families of victims belonging to BPL category, can apply for the relief.

Though over 2,415 people died due to the pandemic, only 890 applications were received following which the DC’s office issued a circular on the requirements to claim the compensation. Those claiming relief need to provide the Covid positive report and related lab reports. These reports must be authenticated by the health official after which a self declaration and NOC signed by other family members needs to be handed over to the taluk office.