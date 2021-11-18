STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Issue reservation notice for urban local body polls: Karnataka HC to state

The government also sought time of seven working days to issue the reservation notification to 46 urban local bodies as the notification has already been issued for 10 local bodies.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking the State Government to task for the delay in holding elections to 56 urban local bodies, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed it to issue the reservation notification by November 26. After the notification is issued, the State Election Commission (SEC) should conclude the election by December 30, the court added.  

A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum passed the order after hearing a suo motu public interest litigation on the delay in holding elections within the stipulated period after expiry of the term of the elected body. 

With the court taking serious note of the delay, Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh, Department of Urban Development, appeared it and filed an affidavit explaining the exercise being undertaken by the State Government to comply with the orders passed by the court. 

The government also sought time of seven working days to issue the reservation notification to 46 urban local bodies as the notification has already been issued for 10 local bodies. Senior counsel K N Phanindra, representing SEC, submitted that they have a tentative schedule to complete the election process by December 30.

