Kolar bandh called by Hindu groups over stone-pelting incident gets good response, Muthalik held

The bandh was called in protest against Saturday's incident in which a group of another community pelted stones on a mini tempo in which 22 people were travelling to Datta Peete for Mala Abhiyan

Published: 18th November 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 01:54 PM

Sri Rama sene chief Pramod Muthalik. (File | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The bandh call given by Hindu organisations including the Bajrang Dal and Sree Ram Sene in Kolar on Thursday evoked a good response as all commercial establishment were closed. Even private and KSRTC buses were off the roads.

The bandh was called in protest against Saturday's incident in which a group of another community pelted stones on a mini tempo in which 22 people were travelling to Datta Peete for Mala Abhiyan.
In the incident, a window pane was damaged causing injuries to three people.

As a result, tension gripped the town. Police have arrested ten people so far.
 
Following the bandh call, tight security measures were taken up under the supervision of Kolar SP Dekka Kishore Babu. The organisers took out a procession in the main circles of the city raising slogans. The Kolar DC also did the rounds to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, on learning about the arrival of Sree Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, the Kolar DC on Wednesday had issued prohibitory orders restraining his entry.

On Thursday, the preventive arrest of Muthalik was carried out as he attempted to enter Kolar.

